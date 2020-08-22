Malta was a very different place in the 1950s: fewer people, smaller buildings and absolutely no cranes.

But just how drastically has the country changed?

We set out to find out by comparing photos taken in identical locations, more than 60 years apart, courtesy of Times of Malta photographer Matthew Mirabelli.

The classic photos, which date back to the late 50s, are among 350 negatives donated to Heritage Malta in 2019 by award-winning photographer Peter J. Shield.

Shield was also an archaeologist, broadcaster and author, worked for Associated Press, for the Maltese government's Department of Information and for Times of Malta under Mabel Strickland.

Heritage Malta experts have yet to research the photos and have urged anyone with information about them to share it with them.

Valletta

Vittoriosa

Kalkara

Luqa

Museum Station - Mdina

