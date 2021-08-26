Pasta and pie are the latest products to be taken off the market shelves because of the possible presence of ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved for use by other countries.

Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an immediate risk to health, there is an increased risk if there is continued consumption of this chemical in contaminated foods over a long period of time, the health authorities said.

A series of other food products have been recalled over the past days because of the possible presence of this pesticide.

The products recalled today are:

Valdenza Arte Pasticcera’s Bis Frolline (30% di Confettura di More e Mirtilli), lot 1L064, best beore October 15, 2021;

Pasta Natura’s Pasta alla Curcuma e Pepe Nero Bio (Pasta with turmeric and Black pepper, Bio), 250gr fusilli packs, best before January 28, 2024.