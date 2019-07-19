A man accused of attacking another in the neck at a pastizzeria in Luqa last week will remain in custody for the time being.

Gordon Calleja, 44, self-employed, stands accused of attempted murder, grievously injuring his alleged victim, unlicensed possession of a weapon, bearing a knife while committing a crime against the person and breaching the peace.

He has also been charged with stealing €400 from his alleged victim.

The incident took place at around 11am last Monday at a pastizzeria in Triq id-Disgha ta’ April, where his alleged victim works.

Mr Calleja allegedly stabbed his victim in the neck and then lay in wait as the stabbed man staggered to a nearby police station to seek help.

He then fled when he saw officers from the police station heading towards him, speeding away in his car. Police arrested him at his Luqa home minutes later.

The injured man was subsequently rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where his condition was certified as critical.

Prosecuting inspectors Kurt Zahra and Pawlu Camilleri explained that the accused was later taken to Mount Carmel Hospital and was placed under the care of a consultant, who recommended that the man ought to be given further treatment.

Defence lawyer Noel Bartolo did not request bail at this stage.

The court, presided over by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, in view of such submissions remanded the accused in custody recommending that he be returned to the mental hospital so as to receive all necessary treatment.