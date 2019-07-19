The owner of a pastizzerija in Luqa told a court on Thursday how a man who he considered to be his friend slashed his throat when he assaulted him on August 12.

Nicholas Bezzina told Magistrate Rachel Montebello that he was stabbed three times by a customer who spent an hour eating a dish of tortellini at his shop, Lion’s Heart Pastizzerija, in April 9 Street, Luqa.

He explained how Gordon Calleja walked into his shop, as he often does, at around 10.30am. He had a bottle of wine and asked him if he could open it for him as he had no corkscrew. He also asked him for a dish of tortellini.

Mr Calleja, 44, stands charged with attempted murder and with being in possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

“I gave him the food and he asked for a bottle of Coke. I never charged him for anything he had. But when I turned my back to the oven, he attacked me and told me he wanted to kill me. I felt a blade against my throat and as I turned around, he hit me again. I felt my blood gushing out of my neck and I grabbed his arm to stop him from stabbing me again,” Mr Bezzina recalled.

He showed the court the scar which stretched from near his ear to the middle part of his neck as well as another scar on the other side of his neck.

“I asked him why he was doing that to me and reminded him that I have two children. I grabbed his arm and held it away from me. There was no one in the shop at the time. He was saying he wanted to stab me in my stomach but then I slipped on my own blood on the floor,” he continued.

Mr Bezzina said that the man asked him for money and he told him he would go get some from the car and at that point ran towards the police station just a few meters away. While he was there, Mr Calleja followed him and even tried entering the police station.

He said there were two police officers inside at the time. One of them ran towards the pastizzerija where he saw the accused with bloodied hands and blood-stained clothes and still brandishing a knife in his hand.

Police constable Darren Gauci told the court that the accused jumped into his Pajero and told him: “I’m going home. If you need me, you know where to find me.”

Mr Bezzina said he had never had any problems with Mr Calleja before and that they often went to eat together.

He said he underwent a three-hour operation and that the doctor told him that he was lucky to be still alive after having been stabbed three times.

When asked, Mr Bezzina said he found around E360 missing from the cash till and how there were a couple of occasions when the accused was eating at his pastizzerija as asked him whether he had thrown poison into his food.

The case continues on October 10.

Police Inspector Kurt Zahra prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo was defense counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared party civile.