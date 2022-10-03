The Pastoral Formation Institute, Floriana, is offering various short courses during the first semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

These include courses on Benedictine spirituality; Safeguarding children and vulnerable adults; Adolescent and youth ministry; Creating and animating prayer spaces; and the Richness of the various Christian traditions.

The courses will be delivered using different methods – individually, hybrid and online.

For further information on these and other courses due to be held in the second semester, visit the PFI website or e-mail info@pfi.edu.mt.