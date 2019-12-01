A total of 138 people recently graduated after having successfully completed one of 14 courses run by the Pastoral Formation Institute and other Church entities during the last academic year. The graduation ceremony, held at Holy Cross church, Floriana, was presided by Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi.

The courses dealt with topics such as family, theology, Maltese Church history, pastoral care in schools, healthcare’s spiritual dimension, Christianity’s roots in Judaism, pastoral work with adolescents and youths, studies in Franciscan, Carmelite and Ignatian spirituality, and spiritual accompaniment. The courses were classified at MQF levels 4 to 6.

There are a total of 150 participants in the 12 courses that the PFI is offering this year, including one on ‘Family Pastoral Ministry’, which starts on January 16; another on ‘Discovering Faith through Art’, starting on January 21, and one on ‘Developing Environmental Responsibility’, starting on February 16.

For further information on the PFI’s courses, visit the website below.

www.maltapfi.org