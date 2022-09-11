Patek Philippe has unveiled a collection of 13 new models after a gala dinner held recently at The Phoenicia’s Grand Ballroom.

The new collection has been enriched by stylish reinterpretations of particularly coveted models and offers a suite of designs for men and women, with perennial emphasis on timeless elegance.

Through the totally new Ref. 5326G-001 Annual Calendar Travel Time, the manufacturer is showcasing two of its iconic complications, complete with an entirely new case design. The new timepiece shines with a date display synchronised with local time and is automatically corrected forward or backward when the time zone is changed.

The Ref. 5320G-011 Perpetual Calendar with three-tiered lugs shows elements of a model from 1945. The contemporary vintage style has been reinterpreted in a new version in white gold. The day/month/date displays are complemented with two small round apertures for the day and night indication between 7 and 8 o’clock and the leap year cycle between 4 and 5 o’clock. The extremely accurate moon phases require a one-day correction every 122 years.

The classic Ref. 5172G-010 Men’s Chronograph is also inspired by the 1940-1950 models and shows an opaline rose gilt dial beneath which a classic movement with six patented innovations track the time. The chronograph features anthracite grey central seconds hand and an instantaneous 30-minute counter at 3 o’clock.

The latest addition to the Calatrava collection, the new white gold Ref. 5226, is a perfect illustration of Patek Philippe’s quest for excellence. The pure round case shape, for which Calatrava models have been renowned since 1932, has been revisited by adorning the flanks with a ‘Clous de Paris’ hobnail pattern typical of the manufacture.

On various occasions, the timeless green colour has manifested itself in remarkable ways in Patek Philippe’s collections. In 2022, Patek Philippe revisited Ref. 5205R-011 with an olive-green dial enlivened by a sunburst motif and by a black gradient around the rim.

[slidecaption]The Ref.4910/1200A-011 Twenty-4 manchette quartz watch[/slidecaption] [slidecaption]The Ref. 7121/200G-001 Ladies’ Moon Phases watch[/slidecaption] [slidecaption]The classic Ref. 5172G-010 Men’s Chronograph[/slidecaption] [slidecaption]The Ref. 5326G-001 Annual Calendar Travel Time watch[/slidecaption]

Elegance at any time of the day is the hallmark of the Ref.4910/1200A-011 Twenty-4 manchette quartz watch in steel with an olive-green sunburst dial. The Ref. 7130R-014 Ladies’ World Time watch is exceptionally refined this year with an ultra-thin movement that helps keep the case extremely slim. For the platinum Ref. 5270P-014 Chronograph with a perpetual calendar, Patek Philippe added another green lacquered dial with a black gradation.

The Ref. 7121/200G-001 Ladies’ Moon Phases watch was also presented at the Patek Philippe exhibition. The beauty of this timepiece is amplified by a white gold case, a blue sunburst dial and a bezel fired with the sparkle of two offset rows of brilliant-cut diamonds set with the ‘Dentelle’ technique.

Representing Patek Philippe since 1976, Edwards Lowell is currently exhibiting the brand’s one-of-a-kind timepieces at their Patek Philippe Boutique, which was opened in 2020 in Republic Street, Valletta.