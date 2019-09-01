At present there is arguably no industry undergoing such radical transformation as banking. In the last decade, most significant European banks had to review their traditional business models after three decades that saw banking grow exponentially.

Banks’ structural problems came about in the context of global lax monetary policy, financial liberalisation, and the encouragement of financial innovation both from policymakers and the financial industry.

In the local context, our significant banks embarked on expanding their branch network, financed increasingly ambitious real estate projects, hardwired a sales mindset in their corporate culture, and introduced new services like trusts and personal credit facilities which previously were not as readily available. The first decade of this millennium saw some irrational exuberance.

The pendulum is now swinging in the opposite direction. Regulators are becoming more intrusive in their oversight and determined to ensure that banks build buffers to avoid a repeat of the 2007 financial crisis. Followers of the financial media know how banking giants like Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Société Générale, and Barclays are undertaking a root-and-branch reform of their business model.

The days when these banks competed to expand their business in a bid to be acknowledged as the most prominent universal banks are over. They are now focusing on being primary supporters of growth in the real economy, helping businesses to grow sustainably. Regulators will continue to remind bank leaders that banking is an industry that exists to support the economy and not to create its little universe where the sun never sets.

Malta’s major banks have had to undergo their particular transformation. The growth of fintech companies, legacy issues relating to legal action by aggrieved clients and the increasing importance given by international institutions and regulators to the prevention of financial crime have made a total banking transformation a harsh reality.

It is a fallacy to believe that Malta’s financial system is immune to these forces that are transforming banking models on a global level. It is equally incorrect to assume that the local banks’ de-risking process is the result of recent incidents that erupted unexpectedly in the last few years.

BOV is presently dealing with legacy issues that originated more than a decade ago when the bank’s strategy was plotted on an expansionary trajectory. These issues will take some time to be resolved and will affect the bank’s profitability. However, it is essential to note that despite these issues, BOV continues to be very profitable and effective in supporting local businesses.

BOV’s destiny will continue to be that of supporting the local economy and businesses that have a sustainable growth strategy. To do this effectively, it needs to strengthen its technology and human resources infrastructure.

The sheer size of BOV relative to the local economy makes it essential for management to work closely with regulators to complete this transformation process in an orderly way.

Shareholders understandably ask what this total transformation means for them. Equity capital is risk capital. Years of outperformance by BOV may have led shareholders to expect that this outperformance was guaranteed. This issue becomes even more sensitive when one considers that BOV has thousands of small shareholders, many of whom depend on the dividend income of their bank shares.

It is no secret to state that the payment of dividends by banks is no longer the prerogative of shareholders. Regulators have the right to decide the final dividend that a bank’s board may recommend to shareholders for approval. There is a risk that regulators alienate small shareholders by refusing to allow a bank to pay dividends even though it is earning substantial profits.

The continuing regulatory changes, including the coming into effect of Basel IV in 2022, will undoubtedly mean that most banks, including BOV and HSBC, will have to raise their capital to meet these requirements. From a socio-economic perspective, it is critical that profitable banks reciprocate the trust that shareholders place in them by paying a dividend, once the required regulatory capital ratios have been met.

Total banking transformation for local banks, as is the case for much larger international banks, should ideally be done in a way that does not shake shareholders’ confidence in financial markets. While shareholders are the ultimate risk bearers in any business it is essential that the interest of investors in the equity market is kept alive.

The path to total banking transfor-mation need not punish small share-holders unnecessarily.

The author is a former BOV chairman.

