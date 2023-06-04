We all have faced situations in life where we needed to adapt. Cardio training with a knee injury requires some pretty heavy modification, and having a meaningful discussion with a colleague whose first language differs from mine sometimes requires the introduction of impromptu aides to facilitate our interaction.

It is, however, when it comes to adapting more mainstream functions, that society starts to refer to someone as having a disability. It sets standards which are unreal and puts undue pressure on people and their families. It is with this in mind that Villa Anna Teresa has launched its very first service for persons with disability, where the focus of our service is the individual and their family, and all that interests us is how we will help this person achieve their goals.

I don’t follow in anyone’s footsteps… I’m here to create my own - Robert M Hansel, a disability activist in the US. His disability does not define who he is, but his achievements do

We understand, for example, that the goal isn’t necessarily walking. Sometimes it’s getting from A to B – and we will help you figure out how to do that in the easiest way possible that appeals to you. Sometimes the goal isn’t talking, but it’s figuring out a way to communicate your needs, frustrations, emotions to those around you. Our Pathways service is unique insofar that the personalised care plan is designed by the client, and our therapists and professionals will share their knowledge and experience to help you achieve whatever it is you or your child wishes to achieve. We do not stop at traditional therapies or therapeutic interventions, but we join you or your child in your home or in the community, supporting goals which can be as practical as learning to use the bus or making simple meals, to goals where you or your child is supported in accessing social and leisure activities of choice – whether these are going to the cinema, joining a youth parish group or starting to learn badminton.

Our highly-trained professionals are committed to empowering YOU to find the pathway that gives you the most fulfilment in life. They are committed to exploring ways to help you get on this journey of discovery which is yours and your alone. They understand that everyone’s pathway is unique, and that different isn’t less. Above all, they understand that taking a different path may get you to the same place, or it may take you to a different one altogether. It may be shorter or longer than that which others took, and it may be harder or more scenic. But whichever path you choose, together with your loved ones, we will be with you along the way, exploring, enabling, encouraging and always having your back.

