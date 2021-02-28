There’s a lot to be said for patience. You need patience to live and some lucky few need patience to die, but most of all, you need patience for justice to be served. This week, we started to see the edges of a convoluted tapestry which has been more than three years in the making start to come apart, but as with everything else in this country, it’s the little fish that get caught in the nets while the bigger fish seem to continue to swim around and get fatter.

Our size was always going to be an issue when it came to crime, everyone is someone’s second cousin and we all love a good family BBQ, but I’m not sure I was prepared for the scores of people who seem to have known about this murder or at the very least knew something smelled funny and chose to remain quiet.

This could mean two things: either everyone is as bad as they sound, or we have so little faith in our justice system that we would rather not say anything than risk getting a bullet for our efforts. Looking away has become second nature.

I had an interesting conversation this week with someone who told me that they were scared to share articles because they were worried that their family would be singled out. The problem is that I get messages like this almost every week.

People who are terrified that something as mundane as sharing the wrong article could get them or their relatives fired, transferred, demoted, insulted. And I wonder, what would they do if they came across some unsavoury piece of information?

It’s all very well to point fingers at people like Vince Muscat when we are continuing to give in to a culture of silence and complacency. He walks away with a guilty plea and 15 years for what many of us hope will be information that will lead to actual imprisonments of the guilty, but he is merely the tip of a very large, very black iceberg.

The political class remains largely untouchable and everyone just keeps ploughing on with their lives while sitting in traffic - Anna Marie Galea

There had been rumours about information he has over the unsavoury conduct of someone who was very high up politically, but the truth is that with the way things have been going, even if he has a photo of this person doing the dirty with a goat in a hot pink tutu, it still wouldn’t stir people.

Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi have been to the police station more times in the last couple of years than I’ve had hot dinners and yet inexplicably, given everything which we now know, nothing ever seems to emerge from this game of hide the ex-minister.

The political class remains largely untouchable and everyone just keeps ploughing on with their lives while sitting in traffic and applauding the removal of more trees with the kind of bloody-minded optimism I’ve only ever seen in people who have had lobotomies.

With an opposition that remains lacklustre and struggling to show real purpose or direction, with rising property prices even though we are still in the midst of a pandemic and thousands of empty flats littering our country, and with the black cloud of Moneyval that could sweep us away at any moment, I’m honestly just waiting to see what it will take for people to be moved into some sort of indignation.

There truly is a lot to be said for patience.