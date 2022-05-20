John Schembri said that patience is a key aspect for athletes to achieve success in archery.

Schembri, who is the president of the Malta Archery Association, was speaking to Ben Camille during this week’s edition of Game On where he gave an insight of the sport in Malta.

Schembri, who is also the head coach of the Malta national team, said that archery is a sport that needs a lot of commitment and the local governing body has worked hard to improve the level of coaching over the years.

“For someone to practice the sport of archery one needs a lot of commitment, good physical strength but most importantly a high level of concentration that needs to be kept for a long time during competition,” Schembri said.

“Here at the Malta Archery Association we are blessed to have a national team formed by archers who have a strong bond between them as they have competed several times together overseas.

