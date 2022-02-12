FLORIANA 2

Fernandes 69og; Reid 90

MOSTA 0

Floriana

G. Kitanov-6, C. Rutjens-6, O. El Hasni (16 E. Callegari-6), Z. Cassar-6, R. Hovsepyan-5, A. Ciolacu-6.5, M. Garcia-5.5(46 J. Busuttil-6.5) B. Paiber-6.5, E Rebenja-5 (65 K. Reid-5), A. Garzia-5 (46 A. Magri Overand-6), R. Camenzuli-6.

Mosta

I. Akpan-6, R. Briffa-5 (73 W. Donkin), G. Acheampong, C. Failla-4, B. Diarra-6 (86 M. Mifsud), T. Farrugia-6, L. Riascos-6, D. Antwi-5 (68 Z. Brincat), R. Morisco-5 (46 R. Fernandes-4), S. Akinbule-5, R. Ekani-5.

Referee: Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow cards: Camenzuli, Morisco, Callegari, Akinbule, Failla.

Red card: Acheampong (M) 76.

BOV Player of the match: Andrei Ciolacu (Floriana).

Floriana have underlined their title credentials with a hard-fought win over Mosta.

The Greens are indeed an improved side since coach Gianluca Atzori took over.

After coming out unscathed from a series of consecutive direct encounters, winning against Valletta, Birkirkara and Balzan, yesterday’s encounter against the ever-improving Mosta could have proved an acid test.

Yet, the patient Floriana did not fail the test as they netted two late goals through a Raul Fernandes own goal and Kemar Reid to wear down Mosta.

The game was preceded by a poignant moment as Mosta goalkeeper, formerly of Floriana, Ini Akpan made his way to the section occupied by the Floriana fans and threw over a bouquet of flowers as an appreciation for their support during his time at the Greens club.

