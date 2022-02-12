FLORIANA 2
Fernandes 69og; Reid 90
MOSTA 0
Floriana
G. Kitanov-6, C. Rutjens-6, O. El Hasni (16 E. Callegari-6), Z. Cassar-6, R. Hovsepyan-5, A. Ciolacu-6.5, M. Garcia-5.5(46 J. Busuttil-6.5) B. Paiber-6.5, E Rebenja-5 (65 K. Reid-5), A. Garzia-5 (46 A. Magri Overand-6), R. Camenzuli-6.
Mosta
I. Akpan-6, R. Briffa-5 (73 W. Donkin), G. Acheampong, C. Failla-4, B. Diarra-6 (86 M. Mifsud), T. Farrugia-6, L. Riascos-6, D. Antwi-5 (68 Z. Brincat), R. Morisco-5 (46 R. Fernandes-4), S. Akinbule-5, R. Ekani-5.
Referee: Slobodan Petrovic.
Yellow cards: Camenzuli, Morisco, Callegari, Akinbule, Failla.
Red card: Acheampong (M) 76.
BOV Player of the match: Andrei Ciolacu (Floriana).
Floriana have underlined their title credentials with a hard-fought win over Mosta.
The Greens are indeed an improved side since coach Gianluca Atzori took over.
After coming out unscathed from a series of consecutive direct encounters, winning against Valletta, Birkirkara and Balzan, yesterday’s encounter against the ever-improving Mosta could have proved an acid test.
Yet, the patient Floriana did not fail the test as they netted two late goals through a Raul Fernandes own goal and Kemar Reid to wear down Mosta.
The game was preceded by a poignant moment as Mosta goalkeeper, formerly of Floriana, Ini Akpan made his way to the section occupied by the Floriana fans and threw over a bouquet of flowers as an appreciation for their support during his time at the Greens club.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us