Dentist and former MP Jeffrey Pullicino has published CCTV images of a man he claims left his clinic without settling his bill for his emergency treatment.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Pullicino Orlando even identified the patient as a Dutch national who works in the gaming sector.

“He lied when claiming he was going to pay by bank transfer,” said the dentist, realising that the patient did not have any intention of settling his dues, 10 days after receiving treatment.

Pullicino Orlando, a popular dentist, told Times of Malta that the man left his €70 medical bill unsettled.

“Had the individual in question told us that he was not in a position to pay for the emergency treatment we gave him, which he complimented us for, we would have considered waiving our fee,” he said.

“We have done so on occasion, in genuine cases. Mr De Ridder works for a gaming company so this is manifestly not the case. He probably simply gets a ‘buzz’ from doing this to unsuspecting service providers.”

Pullicino Orlando said that any information on the individual can be sent to him on 9949 0084, via Facebook, or to provide information to the police.

He made the incident public just a day after a similar one in neighbouring Siġġiewi, when seven tourists dined and dashed at a popular restaurant leaving an unpaid €135 bill.

On Saturday, the owners of Marilù's said the group reached out to the restaurant and transferred the unsettled payment.