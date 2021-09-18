SANTA LUCIA 1
Prates 85
SIRENS 3
Vieira 10, Effiong 59, Reid 90
Santa Lucia
J. Archibald-5, R. Prates-6, J. Pisani-5, G. Conti-6.5 (82 N. Pulis), P. Silva-6, V. Plut-5.5 (60 F. Farias-5), A. Souza da Silva-7, J.Tanti-4 (60 J. Carbone-4), V. Filho-5.5, J. Zerafa-5 (72 K. Xuereb), D. Xuereb-4.
Sirens
J. Debono-6, J. Blanco-6, R. Tachikawa-6, V. Vieira-7 (81 D. Jackson), A. Effiong-6.5 (66 C. Zammit Lonardelli-4), A. Borg-6, J. Walker-5, F. Brandan-7, C. Riascos-6, K. Reid-7.
Referee: Etienne Mangion.
Yellow cards: Prates, Albanese, Zerafa.
BOV Player of the match: Fernando Brandan (Sirens).
Former Malta striker Alfred Effiong returned to goalscoring form in Sirens’ 3-1 victory over Santa Lucia that lifted the Northenders to third in the Premier League standings.
Effiong, without a goal since February, struck early in the second half to double Sirens’ advantage after Victor Vieira’s opener before Kemar Reid lashed home a third as Sirens, one of this season’s surprise packages, registered their second win of the season.
Patience was a virtue for Sirens as Winston Muscat’s high-fliers prodded and probed against Santa Lucia before Vieira made the breakthrough.
