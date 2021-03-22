An unusually reserved and humble Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived in Sweden on Monday ahead of his return this week to the Swedish national squad after a nearly five-year hiatus.

Speaking to reporters days before Sweden’s World Cup qualifier against Georgia on Thursday, the often boastful 39-year-old asked reporters to stop talking so much about his age but acknowledged he was much more “patient both on and off the field” than when he left the team after Euro 2016.

“Right now you’re thinking: ‘He’s much too nice and much too humble’,” Ibrahimovic joked.

