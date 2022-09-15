“Carers and family members need to take some time off because it can become exhausting,” says Juanita Busuttil, daughter of late ALS patient Carmen.

Juanita’s mother lived a full life; she was a sociable person, until one day she started stuttering.

“Prior to her diagnosis she used to speak and entertain us but all of a sudden her voice changed."

Juanita fondly remembers the first time she met Bjorn Formosa.

Bjorn helped Juanita’s family from the very beginning. He followed their case closely and provided Carmen with everything necessary from equipment to therapists.

“My mother was the first woman to enter DAR Bjorn and she loved it there. She loved Bjorn very much and for us he was her salvation”."

Thanks to DAR Bjorn, Juanita's family managed to get some much needed rest and peace of mind. They could spend time with their beloved mum with ease and less worry.

"My father used to take care of her all the time. Can you imagine a 75-year-old person, waking up five times a night to help her? DAR Bjorn assured him that there were dedicated persons looking after her."

I was determined to do something more for our patients - Bjorn Formosa

Juanita describes the upcoming project as very good - essential even. "If my mother was still alive, she would definitely be amongst the first to go to DAR Bjorn Respite. She would have wanted to see us rested and have a change of environment from time to time."

DAR Bjorn Respite is the new project that Bjorn and ALS Malta+ are currently working hard to realise. The telethon taking place on Sunday, September 25 will help raise funds for this much needed project. DAR Bjorn Respite will offer temporary shelter for people with neurological diseases while family members get the rest they deserve.

Bjorn recounts how the concept started after a person called him and saying that she had to undergo an urgent operation with nobody available to care for her husband. "From that moment I was determined to do something more for our patients. That way we will be able to continue helping more."

September 25 - let’s help Bjorn and all neurological patients so that the idea of DAR Bjorn Respite can become a reality.