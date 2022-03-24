A Patricia Lamanna’s brace helped Birkirkara inch closer towards their 10th domestic championship, on Wednesday. The Stripes overcame Kirkop United’s test with a 2-1 victory which allowed them to open a nine-point lead at the top of the pile with four games left. Mġarr United’s slim title hopes continue to fade after slumping to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of an in-form Raiders Lija side.

Melania Bajada’s side forged ahead through Canadian forward Lamanna early in the game after capitalising on an Alishia Sultana’s cross. This was the league’s 100th goal in 2022 as well. Moments later, Kirkop’s Rodianne Zerafa levelled terms, for her sixth goal of the season.

Birkirkara, however, restored their lead with their winning goal just before half-time through Lamanna who has now increased her goal tally to seven goals in four games with the Stripes.

