Renowned local artist Patrick Dalli’s exhibition Landforms opened on July 21 at the art galleries of the Malta Society of Arts (MSA) in Valletta. The exhibition presents a new body of work consisting of around 25 large, stylised, oil-on-linen paintings, representing the artist’s personal impression and interpretation of local landscapes.

Dalli says that the seed for this exhibition was planted during a conversation with the exhibition’s curator, Roderick Camilleri. “At the time, I was just beginning to work on a new body of large paintings that revolved around landscapes,” comments the artist.

Dalli’s new collection uses a bright palette of colours to portray his abstracted landscapes. “I work very spontaneously using a selection of colours which are usually ready at hand,” explains Dalli about his process.

After that conversation with Dalli, Camilleri continued to work hand-in-hand with the artist. “In my role as a curator, I had to weave together different elements such as content, selection, design and presentation, in order to present an engaging and stimulating experience to the public,” he says.

MSA president Adrian Mamo expressed his satisfaction that the MSA is facilitating Dalli’s new direction in his career.

“The MSA is pleased to be hosting Dalli’s first exhibition presenting a never-seen-before body of work that is totally different to the large nudes that Dalli is known for,” he said. “As a society, we always encourage artists to experiment and explore new creative paths, and this case is no exception.”

Landforms by Patrick Dalli and curated by Roderick Camilleri is on between July 21 and August 11 at the art galleries of the Malta Society of Arts, Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta. Entrance is free. For more details visit www.artsmalta.org or www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts.