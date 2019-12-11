Updated 3.30pm, adds Manuel Delia's award

Paul Caruana Galizia received a prestigious journalism award on Tuesday night for his work on the death of his mother Daphne as well as the opioid crisis in Britain.

The New Journalist of the Year, which Mr Caruana Galizia was awarded at the British Journalism Awards, is granted to a relative newcomer to the industry and someone who has been a journalist for fewer than 36 months.

The judges look for work which is compelling and which brings significant new information to light on a matter of public interest.

Since his mother’s assassination, Mr Caruana Galizia, whose background is in economics, has been very vocal on the issue of rule of law and good governance in Malta.

Last year, he became a finance editor at Tortoise Media, a new ‘slow news’ media website which publishes longer investigative articles.

Both his brothers posted messages of praise for his prestigious award on social media.

Andrew Caruana Galizia said: “My brother @pcaruanagalizia was a talented economic historian before our mother’s death. Now he’s an award-winning journalist, just like she was.”

Matthew added: “while Malta’s governing class uses nepotism and corruption to further personal interests, others are doing things that actually matter.”

Manuel Delia also gets award

Blogger Manuel Delia also received an award, from the Federazione Nazionale della Stampa Italiana.

Mr Delia received this year's award for Freedom of Expression from Paolo Borrometi, president of free speech NGO Articolo 21 and Raffaele Lorusso, secretary general of FNSI, the Italian national union of journalists.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Delia said: "This award is not for me. It’s for journalists, activists and citizens in Malta who have fought for 26 months to secure truth and justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia.

"This is an award recognising the people of Malta who march in the street protecting journalists and defending the people’s right to know. It is an act of solidarity from our Italian friends who think of the fight ahead of us as their fight for a democratic Europe.

"And this award is for the great inspiration to us all: Daphne Caruana Galizia, teacher, mother, warrior, hero and monument to our dignity as citizens which she refused to let anyone take away even as she paid with her life."

He also thanked his wife Clémence "for allowing me to do this".