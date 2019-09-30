Distant voices may be discerned in the silent city as from Friday, as Palazzo de Piro in Mdina will host a distinctive exhibition of watercolour paintings by Maltese artist Paul Caruana.

On view until October 31, the exhibition, entitled Seeing Voices, will be inaugurated by President Emeritus Ugo Mifsud Bonnici. Inspired by the artist’s childhood memories, everyday life instances and village characters, the exhibition will showcase 20 new watercolour paintings.

Caruana said: “Seeing Voices is an attempt to recapture particular characters and memorable instances from my childhood, recollections that I can vividly remember but cannot hear anymore. Through these paintings, I am hoping to elicit a smile from those old enough to have their own fond memories, while providing younger generations with a visual presentation of how back in the day, life was simpler, yet still as colourful.”

Seeing Voices is Caruana’s 13th solo exhibition; the previous exhibition, entitled Ħrejjef ta’ Veru was held in 2017 also at Palazzo de Piro.

Caruana has been a keen watercolour artist since childhood and has taken part in numerous collective exhibitions, both locally and abroad.

He studied art under the guidance of the late Antoine Camilleri, Harry Alden and Anthony Degiovanni and has showcased works in various exhibitions, both solo and collectives.

He has also produced illustrations for a number of publications about Valletta, such as George Cini’s Strada Stretta books.

Seeing Voices is supported by BPC International, Palazzo de Piro, Infinitely Xara and Gemelli Framing.