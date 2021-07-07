Chris Paul was matter-of-fact after his triumphant performance Tuesday in his NBA Finals debut, largely because his championship goal remains incomplete.

The 36-year-old guard, finally making the championship showdown in his 16th NBA campaign, scored 32 points and passed off nine assists in Phoenix’s 118-105 victory over Milwaukee to grab the lead in the best-of-seven affair.

“I’m grateful for where I am now and happy to have this opportunity,” Paul said. “I’m just so locked into the game, staying in the moment. That’s just one win. I’m just focused on the task at hand.”

