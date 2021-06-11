Birkirkara striker Paul Mbong and Senglea Athletic defender Andre Scicluna have announced that they have settled their differences following racist allegations late last year.

The case goes back to December last year when Birkirkara FC had formally written to the Malta FA asking for an investigation on the incident that happened towards the end of their Premier League match against Senglea Athletic where their player Paul Mbong has alleged that has suffered racial abuse.

Mbong accused Scicluna of passing racist remarks against him during Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Cottonera outfit at the National Stadium.

The incident happened on 85 minutes when Mbong tackled from behind Andre Scicluna and both players were booked by referee Fyodor Zammit after confronting each other. As a result, Scicluna was shown the red card and it was his second booking of the match.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta