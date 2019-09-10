Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have come together to record a track John Lennon wrote just months before he was killed.



The two surviving members of legendary group the Beatles recorded a version of Grow Old With Me after Starr was played the track by Jack Douglas, who produced Lennon’s final album.



“I just loved this song,” the Guardian quoted Starr as saying.



“I sang it the best that I could. I do well up when I think of John this deeply. And

I’ve done my best. We’ve done our best.”



Starr invited McCartney to record it with him, and the two played a version which also includes a line from Here Comes the Sun, which was written by the Beatles’ fourth member, George Harrison.



“In a way, it’s the four of us,” said Ringo.



The track will feature on What’s My Name, which will be Starr’s 20th studio album when it is released in October.

Lennon was shot and killed in Manhattan in 1980. Harrison died of lung cancer in 2001.