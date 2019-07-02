Paul Mizzi, a pioneer in the publication of Maltese books, has died aged 89.

His son confirmed his death on Facebook on Monday.

Mr Mizzi was born in Victoria, Gozo, and taught at various government and private schools for 20 years before becoming an assistant librarian.

He was the Gozo correspondent for Times of Malta from 1948 to 1962 and scriptwriter, producer and presenter of TV feature programmes on Gozo.

Mr Mizzi served as managing director at Il-Ħajja and consultant and company director of the Mediterranean Film Studios.

But he is best remembered as the founder of Klabb Kotba Maltin in 1970 and later Midsea Publications, which published prestigious publications about Malta.

A personal tribute to Mr Paul Mizzi who died earlier today. A kind wise and gentle man who thought generations to love and cherish our Maltese heritage. Grazzi hafna Sur Pawl! Requiescat in pace! pic.twitter.com/XHMvRfs2zu — Bishop CJ Scicluna (@BishopScicluna) August 5, 2019

He founded and was general editor of Heritage, a popular encyclopaedia of Maltese heritage, culture and civilisation.

Is-Sur Pawl, as he was affectionately known, was a life-long member of the Akkademja tal-Malti and penned various articles of anthropological and historical interest. His personal publications include Il-Parroċċa t’Għawdex: Studju kulturali ta’ epoka 1432-1689 .

In 1992 Mr Mizzi was awarded the Midalja għall-qadi tar-Repubblika and in 1994 he was made Knight of the Sacra Ordina Militare Constantiniana de San Jorge.

He was married to Maria Scicluna and leaves two daughters Annamaria and Ginette and a son Joseph.

The Labour Party expressed its condolences and praised Mr Mizzi for his confidence in Maltese writers and his efforts to get their works published.