Paul Pace, president of the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, has been elected president of the For.U.M. trade unions federation, succeeding Marco Bonnici.

Elaine Germani is the new general secretary, succeeding Colin Galea.

The other members of the executive committee are Christopher Attard, vice-president, Anthony Portelli, treasurer and Joseph Aquilina, deputy general secretary.

The federation groups 14 trade union affiliates with a total membership of 16,000. Among them are the MUMN and the Malta Union of Teachers.