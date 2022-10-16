Football started as a game but throughout the years it has developed into a huge business. From a purely amateur sport and pastime, this game has become the most lucrative career in the world.

Nowadays, footballers and coaches earn millions in wages. Of course, in a small country like Malta, the situation is much different.

Wages have increased considerably but they surely could not be compared with those earned in other countries.

With the game in Malta still on the semi-professional status, clubs are run by committees and those who serve on these committees do this because of their loyalty and love for their club.

In the history of the game in Malta there were many individuals who dedicated their free time to their football club.

One man who gave everything for his club is Paul Spiteri of Valletta FC.

Knowing Paul personally I can vouch for his dedication to his hometown and to Maltese football in general.

