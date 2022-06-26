The Malta Basketball Association is set for a busy week of international competitions as both the men’s and the women’s selections will be in action at the European Championship for Small States.

The men’s team, under the charge of the newly-appointed coach Alan Walls, will be hopeful of a strong home showing when they are in action at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion.

On the other hand, the women’s selection spearheaded by coach Angela Adamoli, are playing in Cyprus.

All the attention of the Maltese basketball lovers will be at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion on Tuesday when the tournament kicks off with the opening matches which will see Malta take on Azerbaijan in their Group B opener at 6.30pm.

Paul Sultana, the Malta Basketball Association president, said that it was the governing body’s wish to stage this international tournament at the revamped Ta’ Qali Pavilion and hopes the Maltese fans will fill the stands and give their support to the home side.

