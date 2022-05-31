Sliema Wanderers are closing in on appointing Paul Zammit as their new first-team coach, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Wanderers have been in search of a new first-team coach since the end of the season, which saw them lose their top-flight status for the first time after several years.

Last season, Sliema Wanderers started the campaign with Andrea Pisanu but they struggled for results and the Italian was dismissed from the job at the turn of the year.

The club handed the team to his assistant Noel Turner, with Oliver Spiteri appointed as the club’s technical director.

However, despite the changes and the arrival of several reinforcements in the January transfer window the team could not avoid relegation.

