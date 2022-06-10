Sliema Wanderers have confirmed the appointment of Paul Zammit as their new coach for the 2022/2023 season.

The former Valletta and Birkirkara coach put pen to paper on a two-year contract with an option of extending his stay for another year.

Last month, the Times of Malta had revealed that the Blues were closing in on appointing Zammit as coach as they are striving to get back quickly to the top-flight following their first relegation since the 1983/1984 season.

The Times of Malta had reported that club president Keith Perry held a long meeting with Zammit and an agreement was almost reached between the two parties.

It is understood that Zammit will be spearheading a new technical project at the club that would put the team on a much stronger foundation for the future, giving a lot of importance to nurturing young talent.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta