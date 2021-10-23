Paul Zammit has been confirmed as the new coach of Balzan FC, the Premier League club announced.

Balzan have been looking to install a new first-team coach after earlier this week they parted ways with Mark Miller. Zammit had immediately been put on the top of Balzan’s wishlist and after lengthy discussions between the two parties, an agreement was finally reached on Saturday morning.

In fact, Zammit has put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

“Balzan F.C. are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Zammit to the position as first-team coach for the next two seasons,” the club said in a statement.

