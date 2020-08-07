The Malta Handball Association has a new president in office, Paul Zammit, who was unanimously elected to the post during the governing body’s annual general meeting. Zammit will be heading the MHA for the next four years.

This year, the association is celebrating its 25th anniversary and the association members showed their appreciation to their former founder and president Louis Borg who stepped down from the post of head of the organisation.

