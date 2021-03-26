Malta opened their World Cup qualifying campaign on a very encouraging note despite suffering a 3-1 defeat to Russia at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite facing the 2018 World Cup finalists, Devis Mangia’s boys kept faith with their football identity by producing an energetic display which saw the team show great defensive organisation but more encouragingly they showed no fear in pushing forward against the more-quoted Russians.

Paul Zammit, former coach at Birkirkara, Gżira United and Valletta among others, spoke with Times of Malta Sports Editor Valhmor Camilleri and discussed thoroughly Malta’s performance against Russia and the improvement the national team has showed since Devis Mangia took the job.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta