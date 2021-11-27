Balzan FC face their first real test since the appointment of Paul Zammit as first-team coach on Sunday when they take on Premier League leaders Hibernians at the National Stadium (kick-off: 6pm).

It has been almost a month since Paul Zammit has replaced Mark Miller as Balzan coach and since, then the Reds have gone on a run of three wins in row against Gżira United (2-1), Gudja United (1-0) and Sirens (6-1) that catapulted the team to third place in the Premier League standings on 15 points.

However, things will be far tougher tomorrow for Balzan when they take on a Hibernians side who are without a doubt the most consistent side in the Premier League this season and last Sunday’s 1-0 win over champions Ħamrun Spartans has further strengthened the notion that they are the firm favourites to win the title crown come next May.

