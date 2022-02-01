The body of murder victim Paulina Dembska has been released for burial, and her funeral will take place in Poland on Saturday.

Dembska was raped and murdered in Sliema on January 2 and a man, Abner Aquilina, has been accused of the crime.

During the first court sitting, the police told the court that Abner told investigators he didn't intend on hurting Dembska "that much". Aquilina had allegedly followed and attempted to attack two men before the 29-year-old woman was murdered.

He said his life echoed Stanley Kubrick's dystopian horror movie A Clockwork Orange, whose psychopathic protagonist is imprisoned for rape and murder.

The court sitting is due to resume on Friday but the family will not be present for the sitting.