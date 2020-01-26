Fondazzjoni Paulus is once again organising the Rabat Agape Festival to celebrate Malta’s Pauline heritage during the feasts of the conversion and shipwreck of Saint Paul.

The festival will feature a concert at St Paul’s Collegiate Church in Rabat on Friday at 7.30pm. The concert will feature the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Christopher Muscat, the musical director of Fondazzjoni Paulus.

A special highlight of the concert will be the soundtrack from the film Paul Apostle of Christ, by Slovak composer Filip Oleyka.

The concert will also feature Agostino Nani’s Sinfonia in Do, Christopher Muscat’s Extase, John Rutter’s Five Meditations for Orchestra and Joseph Vella’s Sarabande.

The Fantasia on Greensleeves by Ralph Vaughan Williams and Maurice Ravel’s Pavane pour une infante défunte will conclude the one-hour-long concert.

For the first time, a number of audiovisual features will accompany each musical work. These features have been produced by Fondazzjoni Paulus and seek to highlight various cultural, spiritual and environmental themes.

The concert will be held in cooperation with the Collegiate Chapter of St Paul’s church in Rabat.

Apart from the concert, the festival includes a number of guided tours around St Paul’s church and grotto and the Wignacourt Museum in Rabat, where an art exhibition is being organised in collaboration with the Pastel Society of Malta on February 8 at 6pm.

A public lecture by Mark Gatt, author of Pavlvs – the Shipwreck 60 AD, will be held at St Publius church (annexed to the parish church of St Paul in Rabat) on February 8 at 7.15pm, while a talk about the qualities of Maltese honey will be held at the Wignacourt Museum on February 16 at 11am.

Entrance to all events is free

For further information follow the Fondazzjoni Paulus Facebook page or visit the website below.

www.fondazzjonipaulus.org