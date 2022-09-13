Sporting Lisbon condemned Tottenham to their first defeat this season as Paulinho’s last-gasp goal inspired a shock 2-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Antonio Conte’s side paid the price for some sloppy finishing and two pieces of dismal defending in stoppage-time at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Richarlison, Harry Kane and Emerson Royal were all unable to beat Sporting keeper Antonio Adan, while Son Heung-min’s goal-drought extended to eight games.

