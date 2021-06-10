Tottenham are in advanced talks to appoint former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach, SkyItalia is reporting.

The Portuguese is expected to sign a three-year deal but nothing has been agreed yet between the two parties.

Former Juventus transfer chief Fabio Paratici, who is due to be announced as Spurs’ new sporting director in the next week, has been involved in the process.

Spurs have turned to Fonseca after their plans to appoint Antonio Conte as Jose Mourinho’s replacement collapsed last week following a breakdown in negotiations with the Italian.

