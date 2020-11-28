Birkirkara coach Andre Paus is keeping his fingers crossed his players will be ready to perform when the Stripes return to Premier League action after an enforced one-month break as they face Sirens at the Centenary Stadium this afternoon (kick-off: 2pm).

For the past four weeks, the Stripes have been forced into a mandatory quarantine after eight members of the first team had tested positive for COVID-19, and the team have only returned to full training early this week.

Finding themselves a lowly 14th in the Premier League standings, with only four points to show from six matches, Birkirkara will be desperate for points to start climbing from the lower rungs of the division.

However, their task will be far from straightforward as they face a Gudja United side which has been one of the revelations in the top-flight this season and has seen them pick four wins from their opening eight matches.

They are currently fifth on 14 points, just three adrift of league pace-setters Gżira United and Hibernians.

