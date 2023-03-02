Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has ended speculation he is leaving at the end of the season, saying on Thursday he had never intimated he wanted to.
The 26-year-old France wingback’s contract runs out in 2024, giving rise to speculation he could be set for a Premier League move or a return to France in the summer.
“I’m not the one who leaves the ship in the middle of the journey,” he told German publication Sport1.
