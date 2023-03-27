Benjamin Pavard marked his return to international duty by scoring the only goal of the game as France defeated the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Dublin on Monday.
But France goalkeeper Mike Maignan had to make two fine saves late on to deny Ireland a draw in the hosts’ opening qualifier.
Victory meant World Cup finalists France had won both their opening Group B games following a convincing 4-0 defeat of the Netherlands on Friday.
More details on SportsDesk.
