Benjamin Pavard marked his return to international duty by scoring the only goal of the game as France defeated the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Dublin on Monday.

But France goalkeeper Mike Maignan had to make two fine saves late on to deny Ireland a draw in the hosts’ opening qualifier.

Victory meant World Cup finalists France had won both their opening Group B games following a convincing 4-0 defeat of the Netherlands on Friday.

