Seasoned artist Pawl Carbonaro is making a comeback with an exhibition at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

Coordinated by Austin Camilleri, Carbonaro features 60 works, on display on various floors of Il-Ħaġar as part of a special programme of events marking the 10th anniversary of the museum.

Born in Sliema in 1948 and now residing in Żebbuġ (Gozo), the artist has been exhibiting successfully since the 1960s. The paintings on display form part of his personal collection and include landscapes and seascapes in his signature style, characterised by intense emotions and dynamic gestures.

The accompanying catalogue (Il-Ħaġar GEMS 26), has an introduction by Giovanni Bonello, who notes the perfect balance this artist “manages to strike between the figurative and the abstract”.

The exhibition, inaugurated on September 9, was introduced by Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria chairman Antoine Vassallo, who reminisced about the time in the 1960s when ‘il-Profs’ was a popular figure at the Marsalforn waterpolo pitch.

Joseph Borg spoke about the collective effort needed to set up such a display, while the artist thanked the volunteer team and all those who honoured him by setting up the exhibition. These included numerous institutions, public and private, including the Gozo Action Group Foundation through the LEADER programme.

The exhibition, which also features some etchings, can be viewed until November 5, from 9am to 5pm, seven days a week. Entrance is fee.