So many entertainment options – and yet so little time to enjoy them.

It seems that nowadays, we manage to find the time for everything, from spending long hours at the office to twice-a-week gym sessions. But when it comes to resting your weary feet and grey cells, it seems that time always comes at a premium. And that means that the quicker we can enjoy a spot of entertainment, the better.

In recent months, pay and play casinos have been clocking up a lot of popularity, especially in Scandinavian countries and in Germany. More countries are expected to follow suit as soon as Trustly – the fintech company behind the PnP platform – achieves the status of a legal verification authority.

And it’s easy to see why PnP casinos are becoming more popular – players no longer have to spend precious time on creating an account and waiting for their identity to be verified. Instead, through PnP platforms, players can play almost instantaneously simply by making a deposit through their online bank account.

This means that the PnP platform does all the hard work – instead of the players. Once a player enters their information, this is shared with the operator for ID and KYC purposes – and the player can start enjoying a bit of entertainment in seconds from the top providers.

Gaming is all about innovation – and Trustly’s PnP solution is one of the biggest innovations in the sector in recent years as it combines efficiency, technology, user experience and player safety.

Then there’s the added benefit that players are able to cash out their winnings instantly. Many casinos out there take their sweet time to pay players their winnings – this pending time allows players to change their mind and cancel their withdrawal. But with PnP casinos, withdrawals are speedy.

PnP casinos offer players a seamless access to their favourite entertainment. But how can players choose the best PnP casinos? For tips, reviews and options, players should always check review sites where the best PnP casinos are reviewed: websites such as parhaat pikakasinot are invaluable in helping players hone in on the best PnP entertainment options available. Some review sites also offer a search facility for players to find a casino that meets their preferences.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.