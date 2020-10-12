Players wanting to enjoy a bit of time playing their favourite games will not be too keen on spending some of that time filling in forms and completing lengthy registrations.

This explains why pay n play casinos are gaining in popularity. No sign-up casinos are accessible at the proverbial click of a button because they don’t require players to create an account – all players need is to have an online banking account with which to log in to the casino.

As soon as players are logged in, they can make instant deposits from their online bank account, and withdrawals in seconds – this instant-withdrawal feature is a massive time-saver, as with most casinos, cash-outs usually take from two to five business days.

This may all sound too good to be true – but it isn’t because casinos without registration are legit and are registered to comply with the legislation where they are registered. Moreover, no registration doesn’t mean that no safety measures are in place. In fact, the pay n play technology developed by Trustly allows a player’s online bank and the no sign-up casino to share all relevant data for safe verification – a player’s identification is verified by the bank, thus ensuring players’ security and peace of mind while playing.

Also, a player’s online bank account and the pay n play casino are connected through a specific procedure which encrypts a player’s identity and financial information, thus keeping it safe. This whole process – developed by Swedish fintech company Trustly – is regulated by the Swedish financial supervisory authority.

To save time looking for pay n play casinos, there are specific websites which provide a list of the best no-account casinos, such as uudet pikakasinot. These websites usually also list where players can enjoy attractive promo bonuses.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.