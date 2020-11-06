Online casino engagement has soared over the last years, with users registering to platforms for entertaining gaming opportunities. The registration process for clients is usually pretty elaborate, with KYC and AML checks delaying players from hitting the slots. But with Pay n Play casinos, an online iGaming experience is only a few clicks away.

With the in-built security measures and increased flexibility Pay n Play casino models provide the fastest iGaming experience. This Trustly-operated experience performs fast and simple registrations processes by providing all KYC checks for registering clients.

This process is completed once users enter gaming sites, click the ‘Play Now’ button on their preferred casino website and initiate a deposit into their casino account via online banking. This processing stage is practically instant, allowing gamers to roll the dice and enjoy their video slots, table games and more, with winnings sent straight into the player’s registered bank account. Simple.

Trustly’s system is encrypted under high standards to provide a safe and responsible gaming environment. The Hybrid and Pure models are both pinnacle improvements in the iGaming onboarding process, each of which facilitate different player commitments. The Hybrid model is optimal for existing casino brands while new casinos are encouraged to adopt the Pure model. During Pure model application, a ‘resume playing’ feature can be accessed. This allows gamers instant access to their balance without further verification. A one-time set-up that's quick and easy – and constantly in sync with your personal gaming practices.

The evolution of Pay n Play

Whenever client security and data protection is involved, multiple checks are run across industry-standard platforms to ensure that any fraudulent behaviour is targeted as swiftly as possible. If the target markets casinos are trying to entice, belong to the younger generations, then the swift and near-instant access to gaming provided by Pay n Play is the most innovative solution.

Pay n Play technology is widely used in the Nordic markets, with the Finnish “Quick Casino” or pikakasinot interaction increasing in demand. The Nordic government has even gone as far as maintaining a centralised electronic citizen registry system to facilitate such swift entertainment access. All the while maintaining security and accuracy in client registration.

This seamless connection to instant online casino access, with user-friendly withdrawal systems has taken online gaming to a whole new level. The time-consuming and laborious process of utility bill approval and ID verification is all easily handled by means of a trusted intermediary.

With Trustly’s services spread across the rest of Europe, this innovative registration process coupled with the additional improvements in the model’s performance could revolutionise the way the iGaming industry progresses.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.