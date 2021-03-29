Online gaming is a hotbed of innovation – with customer demand and tough competition inspiring operators and developers to constantly push the proverbial envelope to enhance players’ experience, while building trust, respecting responsible gaming and keeping all players safe.

Pay N Play casinos are one of the latest innovations – a tool which enables players to play their favourite games without going through complex and time-consuming registration processes.

Developed by Trustly, Pay N Play casinos do not require any player registration. Rather than having to register and open an account, players

Currently accepted in countries such as Germany, Sweden and Finland by casinos such as Pikakasinot, Pay N Play casinos allow players to make payments directly via an online banking account, without having to register with the actual casino.

This does not only apply to deposits though – as players can also withdraw their winnings immediately.

Not having to register doesn’t mean that Pay N Play casinos aren’t safe – rather, it’s just that the onus shifts from player to operator. Therefore, when a player opts for a spot of entertainment on a Pay N Play casino, Trustly forwards important know-your-customer and ID data to the online casino, which then creates a player account in the background.

Such streamlining of processes translates into player benefits – who can deposit, wager and withdraw winnings without delay. This instant element and seamless access to entertainment works wonders for boosting user experience.

For casino operators, the biggest benefit is that they can on-board players almost instantly – a critical factor especially when considering how tough the competition is in the online gaming industry.

Pay N Play casinos have gained a lot of popularity in Scandinavian countries and Germany. Other countries will probably soon follow suit – as soon as their regulatory frameworks have gained a level of readiness for such an innovative product and found the right balance to cater for such innovation – while still protecting players.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.