Moneybite, a leader in cryptocurrency conversion and international payment processing, has carried out extensive rebranding in response to an ever-changing industry and a renewed commitment to its core vision. This rebranding sees the company name changed to Payhound, as well as an updated logo, and a brand-new website.

The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving, and Payhound is always seeking opportunities to innovate. With its finger on the industry’s pulse, the company strives to be forward-facing at all times. Meanwhile, Payhound’s corporate mission remains, as ever, to work hard to guarantee their clients’ payments are handled quickly, efficiently, and safely.

The meteoric rise of cryptocurrency has ushered financial services, gaming operators, and businesses into a new age of international transactions – from slow traditional models to agile technologies that facilitate instantaneous movement of money across continents. Payhound offers its clients a secure, tried-and-tested solution, helping them maintain market competitiveness and meet customers’ high expectations. Payhound is simple, fully integrated and easy to use, with no maintenance required. They offer a boutique service tailored to clients’ individual requirements, with full support and ISO 27001 certification.

“Our new brand reflects our innovative spirit and is a reflection of the speed that crypto payments bring to business operations,” said Elton Dimech, managing director at Payhound.

“This rebrand is important to us as it serves as our push to establish our position as a payments company offering a viable alternative to traditional payments.”

“With our own proprietary technology and an experienced team that brings extensive expertise in financial services and the gaming industry to the table, we offer our clients the peace of mind that we are the trusted partner of choice.”

Payhound will be exhibiting at ICE London, the leading global gaming and gambling event bringing together over 35,000 gaming pioneers, in February. They will also be present at iGB, the world’s biggest affiliate marketing conference.