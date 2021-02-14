As a club, Liverpool are not in a happy place right now.

Last Sunday’s defeat to Manchester City all but ended their hopes of defending their title; they are already out of both domestic cup competitions and they face a real fight to secure a top-four place come May.

Not only that but, given their current form, their Champions League round of 16 clash with RB Leipzig now looks more daunting than it did when the draw was made.

The players don’t look happy, the manager is increasingly tetchy, and their fans, at least those I know personally, are desperate for the season to end. As I said, not a happy place.

So where has it all gone wrong?

Well, let’s start off by saying I am not entirely shocked that this season is such a bumpy ride. I said back in September that I thought Liverpool would struggle to find the desire and intensity they needed to retain their title.

Ending their 30-year wait to be crowned champions was such an emotional high, it was almost inevitable it would be followed by a low.

If you spend such a long period of time pursuing a single goal and bust your guts to achieve it, you are always going to be left a bit empty afterwards. When the celebratory dust settles, the feeling is inevitably going to be a bit of a ‘now what?’

Of course, I am sure Jurgen Klopp and the players set themselves new targets and ambitions – retain the title, win the Champions League, do a domestic clean sweep maybe, not concede seven to Aston Villa. But the problem is that none of those, admirable as they may be, are anything close to the incentive of ending three decades of title hurt.

Whereas last season every player took to the pitch with a spring in their step and a glint of determination in their eye, this year they have looked less springy and less determined.

Of course, the football gods have had a part to play in all this too. Sensing Liverpool had been too dominant last season, they decided it would be amusing to see how they fared playing most of the season without any central defenders.

And then, for an encore, those same gods waited until new signing Diogo Jota started showing the sort of form that could make a difference and then struck him down with injury as well.

Now they have completed their hat-trick of interference by giving goalkeeper Alisson Becker temporary colour blindness when passing the ball. A nice touch by the devious football gods.

But while injuries and uncharacteristic errors have undoubtedly had a big role to play, I think the Liverpool of last season, with its heightened desire and insatiable thirst to end that barren spell, would have dealt with them considerably better.

In short, the team that blasted its way to an electrifying title win, has lost its spark. However, it’s not all bad news, because I genuinely don’t see this as more than a temporary blip, a title-winning hangover that the club is currently sleeping off.

There is always the chance, of course, that they may wake from that slumber in the coming weeks, get themselves a big black coffee and a fry-up, and give Manchester City a proper run for their money over the final third of the campaign.

But I suspect the revival will really come next season. With one or two additions to the squad, a few makeweights moved out, the injured players returning and a clean mental slate, the club can be back to its best.

They will have had time to fully process the significance of ending those 30 barren years, put that behind them and start looking to the future again.

Then they can focus on challenging for titles and trophies – not out of desperation to break a jinx – but because that is simply what the big clubs do.

Mistakes that shouldn’t happen

Burnley almost made a massive administrative cock-up last Tuesday when they named their team for their FA Cup game with Bournemouth and included Erik Pieters in the starting line-up.

The defender had already picked up two bookings in the competition, which meant rather than taking to the field he should have been watching from the stands in the naughty boy’s chair.

How on earth does a mistake like this happen? How can a Premier League club, with all the resources at its disposal, not know which of its players are suspended?

I admit the rules have changed recently so that cards only count in the competition in which they were received – so it is no longer a totting up system that includes all bookings in the cups and league.

But that is no excuse for a club to lose track of which player is available for which match. A simple Excel sheet would do, surely. Or, if that sounds complicated, a little browse through a football statistics website over the pre-match meal would work. Or, if we are dealing with technophobes, maybe a scrap of paper stuck to the dressing room wall.

And what about the player himself? We all know footballers tend not to be the sharpest tools in the shed, but you would imagine they can probably count all the way up to two.

Anyway, luckily for Burnley, their opponents had the decency to point out the error before the game started. I can only assume someone in Bournemouth has Excel.

After profusely thanking their opponents for being ‘gentlemanly’ about it, Burnley changed their line-up and avoided a mistake which could have seen them eliminated from the cup.

Then they promptly went on to lose 2-0 and get kicked out anyway. It’s almost like they were missing a key defender or something…

