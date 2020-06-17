Paymentworld Europe has announced the launch of a strategic partnership with Händlerbund, the largest eCommerce association in Europe with more than 80,000 secured websites.

Through this partnership, Paymentworld Europe, a leading payment service provider based in Malta, will be making its payment solutions available at a reduced rate to all Händlerbund member retailers.

Dirk Schaarschmidt, head of business development and pro­jects at Paymentworld Europe, said: “Due to the COVID-19 situation, these past three months have been very difficult for many retailers. Hence, we felt that this was the perfect time to partner with Händlerbund and assist their members with favourable terms. We are ready to work together and help them recover and grow their business.”

Tim Arlt, COO at Händlerbund, added: “The topic of digi­tal payments is often challenging for sellers, and at the same time crucial for success in their online business. We are pleased that our new partner, Paymentworld Europe, supports our members in this area. Thanks to this partnership, our members can enjoy faster and easier payment processing at particularly good conditions.”

The offers Paymentworld Europe is making available to Händlerbund’s members include 15 per cent off the payment of processing fees for the first 12 months, and heavy discounts on the opening and maintenance fees of newly-opened IBAN accounts.

For more information, visit https://marketplace.haendlerbund.de/partnerangebote/finanzen.