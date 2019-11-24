Paymentworld Europe Ltd recently sponsored and participated in Money20/20 USA, a premier global event for the payments, fintech and financial services ecosystem. The event, held in Las Vegas, was a great opportunity for the Paymentworld team to promote its innovative open banking solutions, while learning from other industry leaders and experts.

The Paymentworld contingent included co-founders Jens Podewski, CEO, and Stefan Haenel, CFO, as well as Dirk Schaarschmidt, head of Business Development, Andre Debattista, risk manager, and Keila Tavares from sales.

As one of the event sponsors, Paymentworld gained significant networking exposure, opening

up several expansion opportunities with potential partners and clients from around the globe. Commenting on the experience, Mr Podewski added that “participating in Money20/20 has provided us with fresh insights on how we can expand our company not just in Europe but also in the US and in Latin America. The latter is a particularly fast-growing market in the payments industry”.

The Malta-based electronic-money institution, licensed by the MFSA, has recently expanded its product portfolio with the launch of IBAN4U. This is an innovative electronic IBAN account service that enables companies to make and receive SEPA and SWIFT payments, in multiple currencies, without having to directly deal with a bank.

For more information, visit www.paymentworld.eu.

Paymentworld Europe Ltd is licensed by the MFSA.