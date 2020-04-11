Paymentworld Europe, a Malta-based electronic money institution, has been chosen as one of the top 10 payment and card consulting and services companies for 2020 by CIO Applications Europe Magazine, a leading media brand focused on technology innovations in Europe.

This annual top 10 list highlights companies that are transforming the industry and that are at the fore-front of providing payment and card consulting services. Apart from Paymentworld Europe, this year’s competitive listing includes large, multi-million dollar payment companies such as Adyen and SafetyPay.

“We are very grateful to receive such international recognition,” Jens Podewski, CEO and co-founder of Paymentworld Europe, said.

“This will spur us on to continue to deliver excellent customer service and innovative payment solutions, and we look forward to continuing to grow our client base globally.”

As a result of the current pandemic, the company has continued to support its clients and employees by operating remotely, and it will be announcing several positive developments in the coming months.

Paymentworld Europe Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is licensed by the MFSA. The company’s mission is to enable its customers to quickly and easily initiate and receive payments in whatever form best suits them, wherever they are in the world.

The company is registered with Swift and SEPA and provides a PCI-certified payment gateway, IBAN accounts, and an e-Wallet solution. It is a fast-growing player in the global PayTech industry.